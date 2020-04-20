Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.71 million.Tronox also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-0.26 EPS.

Tronox stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tronox has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

