TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $704,532.41 and $1.15 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,891,408,576 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

