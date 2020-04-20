Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $131.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,662,484 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. 2,783,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,250. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.