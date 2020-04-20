Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $792.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.11 million to $878.30 million. Twitter posted sales of $786.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,545,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,312. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.