Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,010,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,015,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 151,975 shares of company stock worth $193,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 172,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,852. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

