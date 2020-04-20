Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 6,949,400 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,078,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after buying an additional 87,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after buying an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 178,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

