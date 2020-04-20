Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,327. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $993.38 million, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

