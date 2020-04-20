Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,135. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

