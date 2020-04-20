Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 229.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 2,595,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,774. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.