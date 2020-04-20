Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.11. 1,224,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

