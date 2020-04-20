Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,993. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

