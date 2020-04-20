Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

VAR traded up $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,510. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

