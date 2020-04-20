Waves Community Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $579,833.02 and $53.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02695146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00222005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

