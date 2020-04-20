WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.88. 1,476,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,187. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

