Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of G traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Genpact by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

