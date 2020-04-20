Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $7.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE OI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. 1,935,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

