Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris Industries from $102.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. 672,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,797,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

