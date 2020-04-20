Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forestar Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Forestar Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forestar Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forestar Group.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 83,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $569.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

