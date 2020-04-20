Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. TTEC also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TTEC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.