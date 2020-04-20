Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Twitter reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,545,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,312. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.