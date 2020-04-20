Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.