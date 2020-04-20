Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMEH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

