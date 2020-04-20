Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to announce sales of $428.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.50 million and the lowest is $426.90 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $450.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 297,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $560.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

