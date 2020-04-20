Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBPH remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 267,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

