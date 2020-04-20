Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post sales of $230.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.39 million to $259.48 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $257.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $928.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.60 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia acquired 50,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,215,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.