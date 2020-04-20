Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to announce $122.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.55 million. Aphria posted sales of $96.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $399.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.55 million to $433.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.29 million, with estimates ranging from $425.02 million to $579.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 6,948,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Aphria by 65.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

