Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.35). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

ASND stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 233,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,111. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

