Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to report $530.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.72 million and the highest is $535.50 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $436.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,756,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

