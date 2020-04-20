Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $254.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $255.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.20 million, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWIN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin Disc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

TWIN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,635. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twin Disc by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.