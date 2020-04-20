Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.00 Price Target for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JCS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.00. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

