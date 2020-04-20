Zacks: Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Erytech Pharma stock remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Erytech Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

