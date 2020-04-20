Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Monday. 20,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.31.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

