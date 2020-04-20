Zacks Investment Research Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to Hold

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BZZUF stock remained flat at $$17.40 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 40. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.