Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Hold

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

CATC stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

