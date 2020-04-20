Zacks Investment Research Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.