Zacks Investment Research Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 1,662.30%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.