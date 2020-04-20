Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 131.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,629.50 and $146.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,957,242 coins and its circulating supply is 12,957,242 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

