Zel Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $42.79 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00652709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00135852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00079223 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 99,694,550 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

