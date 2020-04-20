Zipper (ZIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $188,661.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Zipper has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $826,802.21 and $188,661.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 165.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.