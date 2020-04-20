Zurcoin Market Cap Tops $12,566.81 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $12,566.81 and $14.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zurcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

