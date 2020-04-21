-$0.04 EPS Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,405,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $529.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.71. Groupon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 523,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,191.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,689 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 191,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

