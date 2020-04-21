-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 705,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
