-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 705,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

