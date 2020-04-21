-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

