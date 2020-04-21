-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nantkwest.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,340. Nantkwest has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.