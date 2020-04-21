$0.17 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Corning posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

