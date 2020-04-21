$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 151,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 230,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

