$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 370,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a current ratio of 80.29.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

