$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $6.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

SYRS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 352,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

