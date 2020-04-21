10,264 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 2,196,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,252. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

