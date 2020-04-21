10,552 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,124 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

